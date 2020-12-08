In what it says is evidence of the company cementing its status as a leading distributor of TV and highlighting the strength of its growing international co-production unit, A+E Networks International has announced deals with a number of leading global media companies.
The deals are designed to introduce fresh new titles and many others to viewers across the globe. Leading Nordic broadcaster NENT Group will now air several Lifetime holiday movies across its pan-Nordic territories; Belgrade-based United Media acquired a package of films for its channels in the Balkans; and Joyn, SevenOne Entertainment Group’s and Discovery’s joint streaming platform, will introduce Flowers in the Attic featuring Ellen Burstyn and Heather Graham, and Finding Mrs. Claus with Mira Sorvino, to viewers in German-speaking Europe.
NRK Norway has picked up Miss Scarlet and the Duke, already a ratings success in Australia and the UK, as well as Hernán, A+E Networks’ first Spanish-language title. Greece ERT picked up Miss Scarlet and the Duke in a deal that also included Project Blue Book, a History domestic scripted series, while Serbia United Media took Project Blue Book and Hernán.
In Latin America, Megavision, Univision and UCV Media+ collectively licensed over 70 movies total, making Lifetime and A+E Networks one of the strongest TV movie players in the entire LATAM region.
“During a time when so many broadcasters and streamers are in need of ratings proven content to fill gaps in their schedules, we’re thrilled that our new and returning clients have turned to A+E Networks for our world-class movies, our co-productions, and our other premium IP,” said Steve MacDonald, president, global content sales and International, A+E Networks. “We are well poised and couldn’t be prouder of our exceptional new catalogue which has over 850 hours of fresh premium content. I am even prouder of the response and demand our premium content has received and continues to receive from our partners.”
