The multi-DRM, MovieLabs-compliant solution is offered either as a fully managed service, hosted in public clouds or as licensed software. By choosing the managed solution, Irdeto says Telekom Srbija benefits from a highly scalable infrastructure that meets customer requirements even during high demand events such as major live sport broadcasts.

Advanced business policy features further enable Telkom Srbija to offer its customers various subscription models to drive higher revenues.

Telekom Srbija CTO Djordje Marovic said: “Irdeto has a strong track record of providing highly reliable solutions. Their DRM system is a state-of-the-art technology with advanced features and excellent customer support. This is exactly what we needed to continue to expand our OTT services to customers in Serbia.”

Shane McCarthy, COO of video entertainment at Irdeto, said the solution supports all new DRM innovations from day one. “This gives operators a significant competitive advantage to be among the first to offer services on the latest consumer devices. Providers can deliver a compelling service to a range of devices with the peace of mind that their premium content is secure and available even during major events attracting large audiences.”