Aimig to boost its remote production offer, cloud and IP-based live video specialist TVU Networks has appointed two broadcast industry sales veterans to its EMEA regions.

Natasha Dickson leads sales in the southern and eastern part of the African continent, reporting to Sushant Rai, vice-president, sales – South Asia, Middle East and Africa. Patrick Morel heads sales initiatives for France and the Benelux region, reporting to Rafael Castillo, vice-president and GM for Europe and Latin America.

Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks, said: “I am excited to welcome Natasha and Patrick to TVU. The breadth of media and broadcast experience they each bring to their respective regions will be invaluable in serving the growing needs of our existing customers while also addressing the increased interest in our solutions across Europe and Africa.

“We will continue to bring innovative solutions and services designed to make it easier, faster and more cost-effective for broadcasters to get the content required to create unique and compelling stories and to produce and distribute that content all within a remote production environment.”

Dickson has more than 16 years’ experience in the broadcast and telecommunications industries. Previous roles include sales director for SmarDTV, sales and accounts director at SeaChange International, and a role in monitoring and compliance for the South African Broadcasting Corporation.

Morel has more than 35 years’ experience in the broadcast and media industries. He joins TVU after three years as business development director at Rohde & Schwarz, and prior to that he held a number of senior sales and management positions including a senior channel role at Quantum.