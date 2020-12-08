Smart video streaming technologies provider Unified Streaming has released a new version of Unified Origin, its solution for streaming HLS, MPEG-DASH, HDS and HSS.

Unified Origin 1.10.28, which promotes best practice streaming principles for live and VOD to improve performance and compatibility, now comes with Manifest Edit, a new tool designed to provide a layer of flexibility to the standard manifest generation tool chain.

Manifest Edit can be plugged into Unified Origin to post-process a manifest right after its generation, introducing the modifications needed to enable downstream components, such as ad insertion and content stitching, which removes headaches and unsupported workarounds later in the workflow.

Unified Origin now supports Apache subrequests for VOD to handle HTTP(s) requests to remote storage destinations, providing performance and stability gains of 10-20%. It also improves reliability at times of heavy traffic, especially when combined with a caching layer between Unified Origin and the backend storage.

Simon Westbroek, VP global sales at Unified Streaming, said: “One of Unified Streaming’s core principles is to aid industry development, so we focus very seriously on supporting industry standards. There are so many demands on streaming workflows today that third-party compatibility is crucial. Unified Origin 1.10.28 creates significant efficiencies for streaming providers, enables simple integration with other systems in the chain and helps educate the wider industry on best practice.”

Unified Origin 1.10.28 also supports Amazon S3 authentication, HDR content in HLS, new SCTE-35 signalling and increased flexibility for image subtitling.