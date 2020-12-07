In a move that UK and US-headquartered production group says creates the world’s first hyper-converged superindie, Argonon has announced the strategic acquisition of Nemorin Film & Video.
Nemorin Film & Video was founded in 2014 by Pete Fergusson, former head of commercial video for the Telegraph Media Group, and one of the pioneers of branded content. The company creates content ranging from social videos to documentaries incorporating location and studio shoots, live action, animation, live streams and other types of content published on platforms ranging from YouTube to TikTok. Clients have included Credit Suisse, NBC Universal, Amazon, Revolut, Net-a-Porter, My Single Friend, Nat Geo, GiffGaff, Oasis, Virgin Media and Nationwide. The company claimed to be one of the UK’s fastest growing branded content agencies.
The acquisition brings Nemorin founder and CEO Pete Fergusson, and COO and content director Graham Hayday into the group. It also sees the UK-based multi-award winning video agency join six other production labels covering genres such as scripted, entertainment, factual, reality and kids.
Argonon says that the move underscores its plans to chart a growth path out of the Covid-19 crisis having maintained a consistent pipeline of commissions through 2020 and into 2021. It follows the recent announcement of major US investment with the launch of Argonon USA, the appointment of a new chief creative officer of Leopard USA and the opening of a West Coast office. Argonon CEO James Burstall has identified branded entertainment as a critical growth market for the group and the acquisition of Nemorin is seen as opening up new revenue pipelines.
“There is a paradigm shift within the creative industry as the business model evolves, new revenue streams emerge, and traditional budgets come under increased strain,” said Burstall. “Covid-19 has forced us to fundamentally change our business and our strategic response to the rapidly changing entertainment ecology is to create the world’s first hyper-converged global superindie. The acquisition of Nemorin will power our ambitions in branded entertainment, supercharge our focus in digital growth markets and generate opportunities to both maximise and develop IP…Our investment in Nemorin will drive future growth and diversification of revenue streams.”
Nemorin CEO Pete Fergusson added: “Our business is founded on a love of content and a passion to make creative films for a variety of audiences, across all digital platforms, devices and screens. Digital is in our DNA and we’re delighted to join a world class global production group with a track record of creative and commercial success, who share both our appetite to embrace new opportunities and ambitions for growth. The deal offers an ideal platform to elevate Nemorin to the next level.”
