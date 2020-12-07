As part of a process to reimagine its core media supply chain and enterprise-wide media distribution platform, leading entertainment company Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) is to use AWS cloud services to develop new business models for distributing film and TV content.
MGM owns one of the world’s largest libraries of premium film and television content, including the Bond and Rocky film franchises, as well as the series Fargo, Vikings, and The Handmaid’s Tale, and is focused on the production, acquisition, licensing, and global distribution of its film and television content across all media platforms.
In the new multi-year collaboration with the cloud provider, MGM is migrating its content library and critical SAP workloads to AWS to power its media supply chain as well as support its content rights and distribution processes. Running on AWS, MGM will distribute content across multiple platforms quickly and at scale.
Looking at the rationale for the deal, MGM and AWS regard traditional media supply chains as highly decentralised and expensive to maintain, relying on manual processes and third parties to distribute content to new and existing platforms. By contrast MGM’s new cloud-based media supply chain will use AWS compute, serverless, storage, machine learning, and media services to modernise its infrastructure.
MGM will build a data lake on AWS using Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) that will provide up-to-date content rights and ownership information and connect to a microservices architecture that will simplify and automate workflows and processes throughout MGM’s complex media supply chain. MGM and AWS are also working together to innovate across MGM’s development and fulfilment processes, tackling challenges from intellectual property acquisition and development, through the delivery of professional content and servicing materials.
MGM will use AWS Media Services, including AWS Elemental MediaConvert, to more fully automate the processes for preparing and delivering MGM’s library of feature film and premium television content, optimising video for viewing on any screen. Using AWS Lambda serverless compute and AWS container services, the new media supply chain will enable MGM to transfer, process, and package video for all media channels on demand without having to procure, plan, and run infrastructure. In addition, Amazon says that with S3, S3 Glacier and S3 Glacier Deep Archive it will provide MGM with secure and cost effective content and data storage and archiving.
Applying machine learning services like Amazon Recognition will enable MGM to analyse content, as well as create and tag specific video frames with metadata, making it easier for MGM’s partners to find and license film and TV shows for their line-ups. In addition, MGM is taking AWS analytics services like Amazon EMR (AWS’s industry-leading cloud big data service for processing vast amounts of data using open source tools) and machine learning services such as Amazon SageMaker (AWS’s service that helps developers and data scientists build, train, and deploy machine learning models quickly in the cloud and at the edge) to predict content viewing and sales trends so they can forecast demand for their vast content library.
“MGM has one of the world’s deepest libraries of premium film and television content, and we’re innovating in the cloud to improve how we get this extensive, rich content out to distributors around the world using scalable, microservices-based architectures,” said Doug Rousso, executive vice president and chief technology officer of MGM. “AWS gives us the flexibility, scalability, reliability, and security to deliver premium content to customers through intelligent and automated supply chain solutions. Our new cloud-based media supply chain will give us increased visibility into owned content, the ability to better inform our sales teams, and faster processing of licensing deal that will help us deliver more content experiences to viewers and grow new revenue opportunities.”
“MGM is reinventing its media supply chain in the world’s leading cloud, leveraging AWS’s unmatched functionality and scalability to more effectively deliver its vast library of content to existing and new TV and viewer platforms,” added Greg Pearson, VP worldwide commercial sales at Amazon Web Services. “AWS’s proven performance and comprehensive set of cloud and professional services will help MGM succeed in its cloud transformation and create a complete, modern media supply chain for video. We look forward to expanding our work together to continue to drive innovation across this supply chain and deliver improved customer experiences to audiences around the world.”
