In a further extension of the popular Turkish drama service in Europe, SPI/FilmBox has expanded its channel distribution deal with Swiss telecommunications provider SALT to include drama channel Timeless Dizi Channel (TDC).
Effective immediately, SALT subscribers will be able to access the channel in their basic package with viewers able to watch the channel in the original Turkish version with English subtitles or with Arabic dubbing.
Established in April 2019, TDC currently reaches 25 million households worldwide in 81 countries rapidly growing its presence globally with recent launches in Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East. The channel was first launched in Luxembourg in Western Europe and continues to expand its footprint across the continent with more deals to come in Portugal, Germany and Spain. With over 600 hours of fresh content including globally acclaimed dizis, the current channel highlights include: International Emmy Award winning Endless Love, Stiletto Vendetta, Karadayi, Black Money Love, 20 Minutes, Kurt Seyit & Shura, Red Scarf and The End. The channel also brings three unique and exclusive series to international screens for the first time: Moms and Mothers, Five Brothers and The 8th Day.
In addition to TDC, SALT carries four other channels from the SPI/FilmBox portfolio: Gametoon, with content created by true gaming and eSports enthusiasts; FightBox, which broadcasts combat sports live events and multi-discipline mixed martial arts coverage; Fast&FunBox, offering action-packed programming dedicated to adrenaline sports; and FunBox UHD, the first worldwide 100% native premium 4K/Ultra HD TV channel dedicated to entertainment and lifestyle programming.
“Turkish series or Dizi has quickly become a genre of its own, achieving remarkable success globally over the last 10 years big stories that cross boundaries, popular actors, and beautiful landmarks,” said Georgina Twiss, MD of SPI Western Europe and Africa . “It is our great pleasure to bring these sweeping epics to Switzerland with Timeless Dizi Channel and to introduce the gripping world of Turkish drama to the Swiss audience via our long-time partners SALT.”
