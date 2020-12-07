



In a move that it says will grant the wish of the anime community in the country, Loading is to offer anime channel Crunchyroll to primetime audiences on Brazilian TV.

Premiering in December, Loading said that it aims to be the home of the main staples of young entertainment, with a 24/7 multiplatform programming and live streaming, airing on social media, cable TV and free TV, with the fifth largest coverage of the country. Loading’s original content will also be available on a free online VOD platform.



The partnership will enable the leading global anime brand to air over 50 titles in its linear channel, including Crunchyroll Originals such as The God of High School and Tower of God. Other titles that will be available on the programming, Loading will launch with Berserk, Goblin Slayer and a number of other shows. Going way beyond the shonen staples, the programming will also feature a late-night exclusive block for mature viewers. Loading will also dub a number of titles in partnership with Crunchyroll, including fan-favourites such as 91 Days and given.



With the deal, Loading says that it is establishing itself as the linear television home of anime and Crunchyroll in Brazil. It says that more than being just an invasion of Asian culture, the channel is a revolution in the way of providing accessible entertainment to young audiences. “We’re always looking for the best anime available in the market, and Crunchyroll has hit it out of the park with their Original brand, so naturally we reached out to the brand and closed this partnership that will soon [bear fruit],” said Loading chief experience officer Anderson Abraços.