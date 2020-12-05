The EBU has a new executive board, made up of representatives of public service media from throughout Europe.

Nine board members will join the EBU’s new president Delphine Ernotte Cunci (France Télévisions) and vice-president Petr Dvořák (Czech TV) to help lead the organisation over the next two years.

Thomas Bellut, Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė and Fran Unsworth all join the board for the first time, while Alexander Wrabetz rejoins after a four-year absence.

Bellut has been director general of ZDF since 2012 while Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė was appointed director general of Lithuanian National Radio and Television in 2018. Unsworth runs the BBC’s news and current affairs programming and is a member of the BBC Board.

Wrabetz has served as director general of ORF since 2007 and was previously an EBU board member from 2011-2016.

Cilla Benkö has been appointed for her fifth term as an EBU board member while Marcello Foa, Giacomo Ghisani, Sebastian Sergei Parker and Gonçalo Reis will be serving for a second term.



Ernotte Cunci said: “I’m glad we could gather a great cast of skills and experience and also keep the balance of the geographical, economical and cultural diversity of the EBU members in the composition of the new executive board. For the first time, I’m also proud to include three women on the board.”



Top row, L to R: Thomas Bellut, Cilla Benkö, Marcello Foa, Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė, Gonçalo Reis. Bottom row: Giacomo Ghisani, Sebastian Sergei Parker, Fran Unsworth, Alexander Wrabetz