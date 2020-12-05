The Weather Channel’s free streaming service, Local Now, has signed a distribution deal with Cinedigm, which includes a new slate of streaming channels.

The Local Now audience will now have access to channels including The Bob Ross Channel, Gametoon, FashionBox, Art House HD, CONtv, CONtv Anime, Comedy Dynamics, Dove Channel, Docurama, So...Real, So...Dramatic and BAMBU.

Michael Senzon, senior vice-president and general manager of Local Now, commented: “We’re focused on providing a wide variety of local news and entertainment to our users, and Cinedigm’s channels deliver a great mix of entertainment. No other platform is providing depth across news and entertainment like Local Now, and partners like Cinedigm are paramount in helping us deliver on that promise.”

Added Erick Opeka, president of Cinedigm Networks: “Local Now provides a compelling blend of what streaming consumers want: live, local and broad-based entertainment choices. Local Now’s broad reach and unique audience helps further our mission of reaching cord-cutters on compelling discovery platforms.”

Local Now features The Weather Channel’s weather reporting technology along with a roster of content partners including Reuters, Associated Press, Thrillist, Curbed, Yelp, Cheddar and Vox.