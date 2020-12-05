Whilst fixed wireless access (FWA) has not yet to date gained as much publicity as other use case using the next-generation infrastructure, its potential in connecting those in remote areas to 5G is vast and a consortium of technology vendors and leading Italian operator have established a new throughput benchmark.
Italian communications service provider TIM working with Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies, has declared that it has set a new world record for ultrabroadband long distance speed with 5G technology applied to FWA across Rome. The demo on TIM’s live network saw a speed of 1 Gbps with UDP protocol, 700Mbps on 26 GHz millimetre-wave (mmWave) frequencies clocked at a distance of 6.5 kilometres from the site, as measure by Internet access performance metrics firm Speedtest Ookla.
The partners say that the test record confirms the usability of 5G millimetre-wave spectrum, not only for urban, high speed or high-density-only deployment, but also for wider 5G FWA coverage. It builds on the successes previously achieved with millimetre-wave in September 2020 when the TIM network connection stably exceeded a speed of 4 Gigabits per second in downlink on a live 5G network. The milestone is also said to pave the way to provide TIM customers with enhanced ultrabroadband connections, especially in those areas not yet covered by optic fibre. The firms add that it also ensures through these new 5G Fixed Wireless Access solutions, known as Fibre To The Air, an increasingly widespread and efficient broadband coverage to the entire country.
The test set up on the TIM 5G network was based on an Ericsson 5G mmWave high power antenna-integrated radio AIR 5322, installed at the mobile site on Via Oriolo Romano in Rome, equipped with Ericsson’s extended range software. To achieve the throughput, a new generation 5G device was used consisting of AurusAI from Casa Systems, said to be the industry’s first high-power 5G mmWave customer premise equipment (CPE), and equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System with Qualcomm QTM527 extended-range mmWave antenna module.
The next phase of the test will see the setup deployed in the town of Front, in the Canavese area of the province of Turin. This is a area not yet reached by connectivity solutions, where a 5G millimetre-wave site has been equipped with a high-capacity radio link connection, to allow selected users to try out the FWA 5G mmWave multi-gigabit per second speeds. Other industrial districts will subsequently be identified where business customers will be able to try the new technology.
