Following on from Sony Liv acquiring a total of 185 hours of scripted content from its production division, ITV Studios has announced a raft of new sales in India totalling over 300 hours, from across its scripted and non-scripted slates.
Leading the bouquet is a deal concluded with Lionsgate Play for World Productions’ forthcoming thriller Vigil (pictured), as well as Romulus, Cattleya, Groenlandia and Sky’s drama that reconstructs the epic tale of the founding of Rome. Also included is The Singapore Grip from Mammoth Screen, adapted from JG Farrell’s novel by screenwriter Christopher Hampton, and Warp Films’ Little Birds, inspired by the short stories created by Anais Nin.
ITV Studios’ global award-winning format Love Island will also be available to viewers in India, with Viacom 18 acquiring both series of Love Island USA while Discovery Plus has signed a deal for factual titles including Atlantic Productions’ Attenborough’s Journey, a look back at Sir David Attenborough’s incredible career in broadcasting, Impossible Engineering and The Indian Dream Hotel, both produced by Twofour, and the UK version of Autopsy: The Last Hours of…produced by ITV Studios label, Potato.
“We are delighted to be building on already strong partnerships with Lionsgate Play, Discovery, Sony Liv and Viacom 18, and that the market is embracing new dramas like Little Birds, Romulus, The Singapore Grip and other recent scripted, entertainment and factual programmes from our extensive catalogue,” commented Augustus Dulgaro, Executive Vice President, Asia Pacific, at Global Distribution at ITV Studios.
ITV Studios’ global award-winning format Love Island will also be available to viewers in India, with Viacom 18 acquiring both series of Love Island USA while Discovery Plus has signed a deal for factual titles including Atlantic Productions’ Attenborough’s Journey, a look back at Sir David Attenborough’s incredible career in broadcasting, Impossible Engineering and The Indian Dream Hotel, both produced by Twofour, and the UK version of Autopsy: The Last Hours of…produced by ITV Studios label, Potato.
“We are delighted to be building on already strong partnerships with Lionsgate Play, Discovery, Sony Liv and Viacom 18, and that the market is embracing new dramas like Little Birds, Romulus, The Singapore Grip and other recent scripted, entertainment and factual programmes from our extensive catalogue,” commented Augustus Dulgaro, Executive Vice President, Asia Pacific, at Global Distribution at ITV Studios.