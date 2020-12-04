Announcing the release of its 2021 Global Video Advertising Trends report, global video advertising platform provider is predicting growth in addressable TV, programmatic, supply path optimisation, and data-layered campaigns.
The findings are designed to help ad tech leaders, marketers, and agencies prioritise their 2021 plans and SpotX gathered insights from industry leaders at Acxiom, AMC Networks, CCI, Discovery, DISH Media, GroupM, Samsung Ads, The Trade Desk and TransUnion among others.
The report expects that 2021 programmatic budgets to surge with the rise in connected TV (CTV) streaming, as well as advancements in addressable technology that are finally bringing linear inventory into digital buying workflows. SpotX says that everyone — from media owners to advertisers to smart TV manufacturers — is focused on the potential for audience data to improve inventory values, enhance campaign performance, and deliver more relevant consumer experiences.
The accelerated shift in consumer viewing habits is predicted to expedite the development of a post-cable ecosystem. New subscription offerings from legacy giants are pulling more traditional TV households into the digital future. In this fragmented and rapidly evolving marketplace, success for brands and media owners alike hinges on their ability to strategically focus their attention and investment,
And the study stressed that ad spend was following these new consumer habits and will flow into OTT and CTV faster than expected. The shift in budgets from linear to digital will kick into high gear over the next year. Now that advertisers understand how to activate data for efficient audience targeting while still achieving scale in OTT, we’ll see more advertisers recalibrate their media plans toward digital. CTV advertising in particular will grow rapidly in the US and European markets, while mobile adoption in Asia will encourage increased OTT spend.
The 2021 Global Video Advertising Trends report also noted that report device manufacturers have new opportunities to build their ad businesses, increase market share, and influence the viewer experience. With programmatic, addressable linear TV is ready for scale. For programmers, this means tapping into the growing pool of programmatic TV spend that is expected to reach $6.69 billion by 2021 in the US, up from $2.77 billion in 2019.
“With the incredible growth of digital TV and streaming in the past year, it’s evident that we are in the midst of the ‘connected decade,’ especially as viewership and adoption of connected TV and OTT continue to skyrocket,” said Mike Shehan, co-founder and CEO at SpotX. “Record numbers are tuning in, and at this rate, cord-cutting households are on track to eclipse traditional pay-TV by 2024.”
