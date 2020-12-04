OTT software solutions provider Vewd is to support Broadcast Markup Language (BML) and Hybridcast in Vewd Core, its software development kit for enabling streaming and hybrid TV solutions.

Available for both Linux and Android, Vewd Core with BML and Hybridcast support delivers Japanese market-ready devices with a unified OTT and hybrid TV environment that is designed to reduce manufacturer time-to-market and lowers support costs.

BML and Hybridcast are essential TV standards in Japan, where they enable interactive services delivered over broadcast, including programme guide information, weather forecasts, news and interactive viewer experiences. According to the Japanese Electronics and Information Technologies Industry Association (JEITA), nearly two million Hybridcast televisions have sold in Japan so far in 2020, with the most recent quarter showing 29% year-on-year growth.

Vewd’s Core Hybrid TV Module already ships on almost 20 million TVs each year. With BML and Hybridcast joining HbbTV and ATSC 3.0 as supported hybrid TV standards, Vewd hopes device manufacturers will use its solutions to unify their hybrid TV platforms across all chipsets and operating systems, scaling from entry-level to 8K televisions or automotive infotainment systems.

Aneesh Rajaram, CEO, Vewd, said: “With Hybridcast growing rapidly, we believe now is the perfect time to extend our hybrid TV support to fulfil essential Japanese market requirements across key consumer device categories. Manufacturers can now choose one vendor to deliver both OTT and hybrid TV support in all regions, across all operating systems, and on all major chipsets. We substantially reduce complexity, while delivering the quality and consistency trusted by the world’s leading TV manufacturers for over 15 years.”