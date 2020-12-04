Eutelsat has announced that for the first time, anyone in the UK unable to access terrestrial broadband connectivity through traditional means can now access superfast satellite broadband, no matter where they live, via the satellite operator’s next-generation Konnect satellite .

The new service is provided by Eutelsat’s new direct ISP, also called Konnect, and offers packages tailored specifically to the needs of individuals, small businesses and institutions currently operating beyond the reach of fibre.

Konnect offers fixed broadband up to 100Mbps and is available now in the UK through a growing network of channel partners. It is also available in other European countries, Africa and Russia.

James Soames, marketing director konnect Europe, said: “Connecting reliably to broadband, particularly in rural areas, has been a real pain point for internet users in the UK including those who can’t access services from terrestrial networks. With the huge switch to working from home this year, this kind of fast, affordable and easily available service is needed more than ever. This new launch offers connectivity for everyone to superfast broadband packages wherever you live. It opens up exciting new opportunities for anyone struggling to achieve a reliable internet connection, whether for business or pleasure.”