Top Spanish football league LaLiga is continuing its social media push and has teamed up with technology company Mondia to launch a mobile subscription app for sports fans.

Following LaLiga's recent launch on Twitch, the Spanish football governing body's new app, LaLiga Xtra, will offer exclusive content and experiences including video, images, articles, and infographics as well as upcoming fixtures and in-depth player and club info. Users will be able to choose daily, weekly or monthly subscription packages.

In addition, users can play games such as quizzes, a prediction challenge and LaLiga’s fantasy football game, with the option to compete against other users. Exclusive interactive experiences will also be on offer to LaLiga Xtra subscribers, including the chance to take part in a live chat with a LaLiga Ambassador.

The multi-language platform will be rolled out initially in the MENA region through an agreement with Orange, and Mondia will continue to distribute the offering through other partnerships across the globe.

Mondia will organise integration between LaLiga and Orange and will develop, manage and maintain the platform. Mondia’s digital payment entity, Mondia Pay, will direct payments through direct carrier billing and other cashless payment options.

There are 70 countries lined up to host the platform, with availability for each country to be announced in the coming weeks and months. The platform will be available on desktop, mobile and tablet devices and will be hosted within the Orange ecosystem.

“This is an exciting venture between two organisations with an extensive global reach and the desire to build communities of football fans through engaging content and new experiences," Óscar Mayo, LaLiga’s head of business, marketing and international development. ".We want to entertain fans all week long, not only during the 90 minutes of a match, and we are convinced that LaLiga Xtra will achieve this. Our goal has always been to get closer to fans across the Middle East and Africa to show everything that Spanish football has to offer. We’re excited to continue building these connections by working with Mondia and Orange group.”

Paolo Rizzardini, chief commercial officer at the Mondia group, commented: “Our partnership with LaLiga is an endorsement of our expertise in creating digital experiences for all. Our ability to create an end-to-end solution including digital payments, is the real value Mondia brings together with our experience in operating in many markets across the globe.

“LaLiga is a premium content partner with a commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to their audiences, and we are thrilled to help make the initiative a reality.”