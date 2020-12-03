Aiming to provide digital publishers streamline operations and maximise yield, digital media measurement, data and analytics firm DoubleVerify has launched a centralised platform to manage revenue, inventory quality, campaign delivery and yield for top apps and websites.





The DV Publisher Suite is said to offer companies monetisation opportunities when generating revenue has never been more complex. The company adds that for publishers, the current demand-side landscape consists of thousands of potential buyers, each with their own unique requirements, transacting through dozens of intermediary buying platforms. Each partner generates an incredible volume of quality, performance and delivery data related to a publisher's inventory.



Such complexity is said to create a host of challenges, with publishers having to manually aggregate, normalize, and reconcile the many data sets related to inventory performance and revenue — an error-prone, resource intensive process. DV believes that there is also a lack of transparency into the impact of media quality data, impeding publishers’ ability to meet advertiser KPIs and achieve full inventory potential. In addition, publishers are often placed in a reactive position, leading to lost revenue and friction with buyers when performance issues are not uncovered in a timely manner.



The Publisher Suite is said to address these challenges, reducing the administrative overhead required to manage third-party revenue and measurement data, empower publishers through actionable inventory insights, and automate proactive optimisation with tools that identify and resolve delivery issues. These functions can be combined across inventory, whether direct-sold or programmatic, empowering publishers to streamline operations and maximise revenue.



Publishers deserve to be compensated for the quality content and programming they create, and audiences they garner,” said DoubleVerify COO Matt McLaughlin. “The DV Publisher Suite provides the measurement, insights and tools to improve ad delivery, enhance inventory quality and drive performance — all with the goal of boosting yield.”



At launch, publishers using the DV Publisher Suite include Hearst, Meredith, Pandora, TechTarget, FOX Networks Group, Comcast, Mashable, Remedy Health Media, among others.



will provide granular, real-time brand safety insights across all of our inventory beyond the scope of keywords that an advertiser flags,” said Tara Nanda, Senior Manager, Business Intelligence of Essence. “We are excited to use these tools to maximise inventory value across display and video and ensure we are meeting advertiser expectations." The DV Publisher Suite is said to offer companies monetisation opportunities when generating revenue has never been more complex. The company adds that for publishers, the current demand-side landscape consists of thousands of potential buyers, each with their own unique requirements, transacting through dozens of intermediary buying platforms. Each partner generates an incredible volume of quality, performance and delivery data related to a publisher's inventory.Such complexity is said to create a host of challenges, with publishers having to manually aggregate, normalize, and reconcile the many data sets related to inventory performance and revenue — an error-prone, resource intensive process. DV believes that there is also a lack of transparency into the impact of media quality data, impeding publishers’ ability to meet advertiser KPIs and achieve full inventory potential. In addition, publishers are often placed in a reactive position, leading to lost revenue and friction with buyers when performance issues are not uncovered in a timely manner.The Publisher Suite is said to address these challenges, reducing the administrative overhead required to manage third-party revenue and measurement data, empower publishers through actionable inventory insights, and automate proactive optimisation with tools that identify and resolve delivery issues. These functions can be combined across inventory, whether direct-sold or programmatic, empowering publishers to streamline operations and maximise revenue.Publishers deserve to be compensated for the quality content and programming they create, and audiences they garner,” said DoubleVerify COO Matt McLaughlin. “The DV Publisher Suite provides the measurement, insights and tools to improve ad delivery, enhance inventory quality and drive performance — all with the goal of boosting yield.”At launch, publishers using the DV Publisher Suite include Hearst, Meredith, Pandora, TechTarget, FOX Networks Group, Comcast, Mashable, Remedy Health Media, among others. "DV Publisher Suite will provide granular, real-time brand safety insights across all of our inventory beyond the scope of keywords that an advertiser flags,” said Tara Nanda, Senior Manager, Business Intelligence of Essence. “We are excited to use these tools to maximise inventory value across display and video and ensure we are meeting advertiser expectations."