Research from Mediavision is warning that today’s consumers of Nordic video streaming services are not finding the content that they actually want, leading to questions about operators’ targeting strategies in a market that is getting even more competitive.
In its analysis of video in the region, Mediavision said that the Nordic streaming market has seen a substantial growth over the last 12 months, with additionally 3 million new subscriptions from SVOD suppliers. It adds that the market is characterised by intense competition and an increasing supply of content.
Looking at how the streaming services meet the consumer demand in the Nordic territories, Mediavision cited Netflix, Viaplay, HBO Nordic, Disney+ and Cmore as the dominant streaming services in the Nordics area and adds that the aggregated content supply of these services shows a clear dominance of non-local TV series.
On the other hand, the analyst said that it also noticed that although foreign TV series gather the single largest viewing share, there was an overload of this genre. it saw the same for the second largest genre – kids’ content, where supply highly exceeds demand. With local entertainment, the relation is the opposite: Share of supply is still small while the genre actually attracts 10% of all viewing.
The conclusion of this in the short-term said Mediavision was that there would be an increasing demand skewed towards local content. And as online viewing matures, the company said late majority and older households will become increasingly important for market growth. And here we see a greater demand for local content in general and entertainment in particular.
Assessing what could change the Nordic streaming market, Mediavision noted the recent arrival of sports streaming service DAZN and the launch of discovery+, a rebranding of the Discovery dplay service with additions to the current content offering, such as Eurosport’s sports rights.
Looking at how the streaming services meet the consumer demand in the Nordic territories, Mediavision cited Netflix, Viaplay, HBO Nordic, Disney+ and Cmore as the dominant streaming services in the Nordics area and adds that the aggregated content supply of these services shows a clear dominance of non-local TV series.
On the other hand, the analyst said that it also noticed that although foreign TV series gather the single largest viewing share, there was an overload of this genre. it saw the same for the second largest genre – kids’ content, where supply highly exceeds demand. With local entertainment, the relation is the opposite: Share of supply is still small while the genre actually attracts 10% of all viewing.
The conclusion of this in the short-term said Mediavision was that there would be an increasing demand skewed towards local content. And as online viewing matures, the company said late majority and older households will become increasingly important for market growth. And here we see a greater demand for local content in general and entertainment in particular.
Assessing what could change the Nordic streaming market, Mediavision noted the recent arrival of sports streaming service DAZN and the launch of discovery+, a rebranding of the Discovery dplay service with additions to the current content offering, such as Eurosport’s sports rights.