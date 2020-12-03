Aiming to address the situation video where streaming issues have become the top source of network-related customer churn, EXFO has announced new technology allowing service providers to automatically detect and diagnose the root cause of video streaming problems as soon as they begin.
The new solution from the test, monitoring and analytics expert is timely during the streaming boom and comes with video accounting for two-thirds of current fixed network traffic, set to rise to over 90% in 5G networks by 2024. Yet this is a world where consumers blame their video quality of experience (QoE) issues primarily on their offers, even though approximately half of all video quality issues originate outside of their networks and their control.
As a result said EXFO, service providers are reporting high volumes of churn and are unable to effectively monetise OTT video services and take advantage of QoE as an essential differentiator. In turn, revenue losses and higher customer acquisition costs increase as the provider’s reputation suffers. This is even if the issues stem from a customer device, a poor home Wi-Fi network or a content provider’s datacentre issue.
The new Nova Active OTT video monitoring solution is designed to give mobile network operators, internet service providers and content delivery providers the means to detect, segment, classify and diagnose streaming issues. For the first time, claimed EXFO, providers will be able to pinpoint whether problems like freezing, buffering or lagging come from their network, the video platform, the user’s device, or a video provider like YouTube or Netflix.
Nova Active OTT video monitoring is an integral part of the Nova Active monitoring solution and the Nova Adaptive Service Assurance platform. Using a patent-pending approach that measures video streaming experience without compromising user privacy, with the solution EXFO says that operators can precisely identify, classify and localise issues as they occur. The solution avoids big data analytics and decryption delays, allowing operations teams to prioritise and take immediate action.
Given legacy video monitoring solutions are generally expensive, compute-intensive and tailored to content delivery applications, EXFO said that with Nova the industry has a real-time video monitoring that helps service providers overcome network issues, where the majority of issues originate.
“As we all increasingly rely on video streaming for working, learning and socialising, the quality of over-the-top video services has never been more important. But until now, service providers did not have access to technology allowing them to quickly identify and solve video streaming problems, whether on mobile devices, at work or at home,” commented Abdelkrim Benamar, EXFO’s vice president of service assurance, systems and services. “EXFO’s unique solution will give service providers the ability to quickly pinpoint the source of these problems, resolve video quality issues for users and capture the growing opportunity that video represents.”
As a result said EXFO, service providers are reporting high volumes of churn and are unable to effectively monetise OTT video services and take advantage of QoE as an essential differentiator. In turn, revenue losses and higher customer acquisition costs increase as the provider’s reputation suffers. This is even if the issues stem from a customer device, a poor home Wi-Fi network or a content provider’s datacentre issue.
The new Nova Active OTT video monitoring solution is designed to give mobile network operators, internet service providers and content delivery providers the means to detect, segment, classify and diagnose streaming issues. For the first time, claimed EXFO, providers will be able to pinpoint whether problems like freezing, buffering or lagging come from their network, the video platform, the user’s device, or a video provider like YouTube or Netflix.
Nova Active OTT video monitoring is an integral part of the Nova Active monitoring solution and the Nova Adaptive Service Assurance platform. Using a patent-pending approach that measures video streaming experience without compromising user privacy, with the solution EXFO says that operators can precisely identify, classify and localise issues as they occur. The solution avoids big data analytics and decryption delays, allowing operations teams to prioritise and take immediate action.
Given legacy video monitoring solutions are generally expensive, compute-intensive and tailored to content delivery applications, EXFO said that with Nova the industry has a real-time video monitoring that helps service providers overcome network issues, where the majority of issues originate.
“As we all increasingly rely on video streaming for working, learning and socialising, the quality of over-the-top video services has never been more important. But until now, service providers did not have access to technology allowing them to quickly identify and solve video streaming problems, whether on mobile devices, at work or at home,” commented Abdelkrim Benamar, EXFO’s vice president of service assurance, systems and services. “EXFO’s unique solution will give service providers the ability to quickly pinpoint the source of these problems, resolve video quality issues for users and capture the growing opportunity that video represents.”