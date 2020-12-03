With streaming steaming on through 2020 and its pace for the New Year not expected to slow down, content owners need be nimble and resilient within their workflows and infrastructure to deliver streams to end users over many different devices and platforms with a great user experience says research published by NS1.
The modern application and access networking firm’s study, Growing Demands for Video Streaming Drive Companies to Intelligent Traffic Management Solutions, conducted by streaming media analyst Dan Rayburn, took the views of more than 200 executives from companies of all sizes, primarily concentrated within the media and entertainment, telecommunications, and technology industries.
It showed that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, streaming was already on the rise, but video has become an integral part of entertainment, education, news, business, and people connecting all around the world. The study noted that moving into 2021, this trend will continue, as more than half of respondents expect an increase in volume of streaming content over the next year. Of those, 32% say the volume of streaming content could potentially double in the next 12 months, and 10% expect volume to more than double.
The report also found that traffic management challenges and visibility into quality of experience (QoE) issues are top concerns for companies that engage in video streaming. As a result, 42% of companies surveyed that do not currently have solutions in place were looking to implement automated, intelligent traffic management in the next 6-12 months. Other top challenges indicated in the report included efficient traffic routing across a multi-CDN deployment (33%), and lack of visibility with vendor platforms (33%).
Just over three-fifths of the sample (62%) of respondents ranked automated and intelligent traffic routing as the most important tool for delivering a positive end-user experience. In addition, more than half of respondents lack the appropriate technology to dynamically adjust routing for shifts in network availability, latency and congestion, which the study warned would result in inconsistent performance.
“Companies gain additional benefits and can address top-reported viewer concerns by selecting traffic steering platforms that ingest quality of experience metrics—real-time data about playback failures, start-up times, rebuffering, and video quality—along with real user monitoring (RUM) and network data,” Rayburn remarked on the findings of the Growing Demands for Video Streaming Drive Companies to Intelligent Traffic Management Solutions report.
“The video streaming industry is experiencing massive growth, and media companies throughout the value chain are going all-in on innovation to provide the best possible experiences for users,” added Emily Pali, product manager, NS1. “It takes a community of providers to deliver great streaming video experiences at the scale, resilience, and performance required for today’s rapidly growing audience sizes.”
