As the BBC and ITV subscription video-on-demand joint venture takes the best of British content across the globe, Deltatre has been appointed to continue as the service’s front-end and design partner of the streaming service for a further five years.
BritBox employs the video experience provider as its front-end and design partner, using AXIS, the company’s targeted UX management platform. Part of Deltatre’s comprehensive suite of streaming products, AXIS is a targeted UX management console and suite of multi-platform reference apps and via a drag and drop interface helps editorial teams control every element of their OTT video service, including design, navigation, promotions, page layout, and content.
ITV said that it was continuing to use AXIS because of its ease of deployment, content management functionality, segmentation ability and cost-efficiency. Going forward the two parties said they would explore new technologies designed to keep viewers engaged and entertained, including investigating the potential for increased UX personalisation. Deltatre’s streaming expertise and technology infrastructure allows BritBox to deliver its service to a considerable number of devices and platforms including web, iOS, Android, Fire TV, YouView, Samsung Tizen, LG WebOS, Chromecast and Freeview Play, among many others.
“This extension of our collaboration is testament to the high-quality nature of our work to date and underpins our expertise in the entertainment space ,” said Deltatre president, video experiences, Gilles Mas. “We know that the demand for streaming services has increased drastically this year. Therefore, it is important that our clients can deliver personalised user experiences, based on what a subscriber wants to watch and on which platform or device they want to watch it on.
We’re looking forward to working with BritBox in its next phase of evolution and growth.”
BritBox director of product Lee Marshall, added: “It’s important for us to partner with a company that has the necessary streaming expertise, especially in the entertainment industry. Our collaboration with Deltatre has coincided with a great period of growth and has helped BritBox connect with our viewers, providing them with a unique and exciting user experience.”
ITV said that it was continuing to use AXIS because of its ease of deployment, content management functionality, segmentation ability and cost-efficiency. Going forward the two parties said they would explore new technologies designed to keep viewers engaged and entertained, including investigating the potential for increased UX personalisation. Deltatre’s streaming expertise and technology infrastructure allows BritBox to deliver its service to a considerable number of devices and platforms including web, iOS, Android, Fire TV, YouView, Samsung Tizen, LG WebOS, Chromecast and Freeview Play, among many others.
“This extension of our collaboration is testament to the high-quality nature of our work to date and underpins our expertise in the entertainment space ,” said Deltatre president, video experiences, Gilles Mas. “We know that the demand for streaming services has increased drastically this year. Therefore, it is important that our clients can deliver personalised user experiences, based on what a subscriber wants to watch and on which platform or device they want to watch it on.
We’re looking forward to working with BritBox in its next phase of evolution and growth.”
BritBox director of product Lee Marshall, added: “It’s important for us to partner with a company that has the necessary streaming expertise, especially in the entertainment industry. Our collaboration with Deltatre has coincided with a great period of growth and has helped BritBox connect with our viewers, providing them with a unique and exciting user experience.”