This builds on their collaboration to embed AWS Wavelength in Vodafone’s 5G networks, which was announced during re:Invent 2019.

The three-month program gives start-ups, ISVs, businesses and freelance developers exclusive access to edge computing training and expert support from Vodafone and AWS to help them develop, test and deploy a proof-of-concept (PoC) 5G application on AWS Wavelength and Vodafone 5G network.

Vinod Kumar, CEO Vodafone Business, said: “Working with AWS on edge computing means we are making it simpler for both independent software vendors and our customers to experiment with this emerging technology. We’re doing this by offering an incubation space to create and test applications that we can then industrialise and scale. And we’re already seeing some innovative applications that provide positive business outcomes… with so much more to come once our MEC innovation program is running.”

Technical trainings and hands-on labs start in January, and participants will receive AWS Promotional Credits to offset the cost of cloud services they would use to train and develop a proof-of-concept application.

In the meantime, Vodafone Business has deployed pilot programmes with AWS Wavelength on the Vodafone 5G network edge to help developers build applications that require low-latency connectivity to mobile devices and end users. By embedding AWS compute and storage services at the edge of Vodafone Business’s 4G and 5G network, the two companies are enabling developers to easily build innovative applications on the AWS infrastructure and deploy them at the network node closest to their end users. This helps developers serve use cases such as change monitoring and facility security, smart cars, smart cities, health care, and live, interactive video streaming.



in an example of how the partnership works in the world of video ollaborate social viewing platform Groopview uses synchronisation technology to allow football fans to chat, watch and react to TV in real-time. Groopview’s platform also enables companies to get more eyes on their content and increase engagement by providing an exceptional user experience.

To enrich the user experience Groopview turned to Vodafone and AWS. With Vodafone Business’s Distributed Edge Computing powered by AWS Wavelength, Groopview has real-time access to the combined technologies it needs to enrich and socialise viewing.