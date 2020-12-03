Research from Uswitch has revealed a huge consumer broadband speed gap between different areas in the UK, with the slowest street 5,330 times slower than the fastest.

The comparison and switching service analysed nearly 400,000 consumer speed tests and found that the UK’s slowest street is Queens Road in Weybridge, Surrey, with an average download speed of 0.12Mbps, compared with the UK’s fastest street, Dale Lane in Appleton, Cheshire, where average speeds reached 639.67Mbps over the past year.

In a similar survey last year, the worst street was only 830 times slower than the fastest, suggesting that Britain’s digital divide is growing as full fibre broadband is bringing ultrafast speeds to parts of the country.

However, Uswitch says that the number of broadband users with faster speeds is growing – 54% now get speeds of more than 30Mbps, up from 22% five years ago. But despite the fact that superfast broadband (downloads speeds of 30Mbps or more) is available to 95% of the country, a recent Uswitch survey found that only 60% believe they can access it in their local area.

Ernest Doku, broadband expert at Uswitch.com, said: “The digital divide that runs through Britain has grown dramatically in the last year, with the fastest street’s broadband more than 5,000 times quicker than the slowest’s.

“It’s interesting to see that the North claims the fastest street this year, while the slowest street is in the South East, showing that the speed of your connection has nothing to do with where you live.

“It’s great that more of us are enjoying ultrafast broadband, but we don’t want to see large swathes of the country left behind on shoddy connections that aren’t suitable for modern life. With millions of us working from home and watching more streaming TV at the moment, a good broadband connection is more important than ever.

“One of the biggest obstacles stopping people from getting faster downloads speeds is the lack of awareness regarding superfast and ultrafast broadband. For example, some people on the UK’s fastest street, Dale Lane, enjoy speeds above 900Mbps, while others only get 5.5Mbps.

“And of the 10 slowest streets, seven could have access to faster broadband, so we urge residents there — and anyone else unhappy with their broadband speeds — to do a quick check online to see what speeds they could be getting.”