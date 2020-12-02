In a deal that sees the content provider license all worldwide TV and VOD non-exclusive rights of programming to broadcast on its DocuBox and other linear and digital assets, SPI International has inked a content acquisition deal with Earth Touch.
Earth Touch was launched in 2010 and has production bases in South Africa and Washington and a sales entity in London. It is a specialist in factual production and distribution, in particular natural history documentary series and films.
From its London offices, it distributes both in-house productions and third party programming to broadcasters and emerging platforms around the globe. Broadcaster clients include National Geographic, Smithsonian Networks, ARTE, PBS, UKTV, RAI, NHK, Animal Planet, Scripps Network, Velocity, Reelz, CCTV, ORF and it co-produces approximately 37 hours per year for these companies.
The deal with SPI involves a total of thirty-four documentaries from Earth Touch, amounting to approximately eighty hours of programming. This includes various nature and wildlife documentaries such as, Deep Blue Dive and Black Mamba: Kiss of Death and travel themed content like Marco Polo: A Very Modern Journey and Most Intriguing Safari Destinations.
“We are delighted to collaborate with Earth Touch, a company that shares our passion for providing audiences with high-quality content produced via state-of-the-art technologies,” commented Revi Benshoshan, director of acquisitions at SPI International commenting on the deal. “This new slate of programming from Earth Touch will be a great addition to our library, especially to DocuBox’s rich collection of fascinating documentary and factual series that explores different cultures and the wonders of our world.”
