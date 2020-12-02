Taking advantage of both firms’ tools and workflows, LiveU and Grass Valley are joining forces to offer a pre-integrated cloud-based solution for remote live productions, aiming to allow customers to simplify their processes and automate live and non-live news and sports productions.
The two firms say that they are addressing the trend of the ongoing shift to cloud production, and that they are committed to helping customers maximise these new efficiencies, delivering live video solutions as-a-service. The result they say of the pre-integrated solution will be efficient, agile and customisable workflow with streamlined remote productions and accelerates the time to air for live content.
“Our collaboration with Grass Valley offers customers a highly efficient, flexible and scalable set of tools for going live from the field, providing greater flexibility to adapt to the needs of each and every story, giving a richer viewing experience,” said LiveU co-founder and COO Avi Cohen. “Remote live production can be orchestrated from anywhere via LiveU’s and Grass Valley’s integrated cloud environments, or using a hybrid model of choice, integrating high-quality live video feeds with smart automated production capabilities.”
The collaboration is said to be able to facilitate live production, and news and asset management, in specific ways, helping to simplify the processes and speed up live broadcasts. For example, the companies say that high-quality live feeds can be sent from field units for remote switching and live production using LiveU’s cloud solution with Grass Valley’s GV AMPP (Agile Media Processing Platform), said to be the first cloud-based SaaS platform for broadcast to fully take the power of elastic compute.
Live feeds from LiveU units can also be integrated into the GV Stratus news and asset management tool to streamline the remote news gathering and production workflow. Using LiveU’s live video metadata to automate the process and provide metadata enriched assets within GV Stratus, users can search, browse, edit and publish content – live or file – using a range of smart search criteria and via the smart rules’ engine.
