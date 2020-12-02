Mobile operator Three UK has continued the development of its next-generation communications infrastructure, making 5G available for customers in Manchester, Glasgow and Reading and taking its 5G coverage to 154 towns and cities served from over 800 sites.
The Three UK 5G network, first launched in August 2019, uses 100MHz of contiguous 3.4-3.8GHz 5G spectrum in combination with what the operator claims is the world’s first fully virtualised cloud core network developed with Nokia. At launch Three claimed the network had a greater amount of contiguous 5G-ready radio spectrum than either EE, O2 or Vodafone, thanks in part to its 2017 acquisition of UK Broadband. The latest parts of the 5G network see the switching on of the first Ericsson 5G sites which are also designed to offer improvements includes rollout of 5G and improvements to the firm’s 4G network.
Three boasts that customers using its new services will now be able to benefit from the UK’s fastest 5G network with median download speeds in excess of 200Mbps in Q3, according to data from mobile testing service Ookla.
“We’re pleased to have our first Ericsson sites live on our network. Ericsson is a key partner in the transformation of our network,” explained Three UK chief operating officer Susan Buttsworth. “Our customers use 3.5 times more data than the industry average so the investments that we are making are vital to enhancing current performance of our 4G network, futureproofing it and delivering on our promise of providing better connectivity, every day for every customer.”
