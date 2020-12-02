SoftAtHome’s Multiscreen Video Player has been revealed to be powering the new addressable TV offering launched in France last week by Orange France.

The French regulator authorised addressable TV in August with the publication of a decree allowing targeted and personalised ads messages during live TV shows. Starting early November, the first full-scale campaigns with 10 advertisers are part of a pilot phase leading up to a planned full deployment at the beginning of 2021. According to SNPTV, Syndicat National de la Publicité TV, the burgeoning multiscreen addressable TV market is estimated to represent €200 to €300 in France.

Orange data enables advertisers to geo-target a campaign, personalise the spot according to specific household targets, and measure the campaign's KPIs according to digital standards.

Addressable TV by SoftAtHome provides a client-based, frame-accurate ad insertion mechanism, with its video player. The player targets real advertiser needs while respecting data privacy, especially the European GDPR. The multiscreen technology is also available on HTML-based or Android environments. The SoftAtHome ad replacement technology, used to target ads on linear TV, is also designed to bring targeted ads to VOD and catchup TV.

Christian Bombrun, Orange products and services director, said: “Addressable TV opens a new era for the TV ad market. We are proud that Orange is the first operator to launch this service in France, and one of the first in Europe, thanks to SoftAtHome’s technology and the great work of our combined teams. SoftAtHome’s innovative multiscreen player technology has enabled Orange France to deliver a new experience. We believe our customers can again start to love advertising.”

David Viret-Lange, CEO of SoftAtHome, commented: “After almost a decade of work on our largely deployed Multiscreen Video Player, I am thrilled to see our product become ever more more central for Orange’s clients. Targeted ads for linear TV have finally taken off on the TV screen. Our analytics expertise leverages user data with SoftAtHome’s video player. Over time, all user data will be used to provide the best possible multiscreen user experience.”