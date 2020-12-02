Telefónica subsidiary Movistar Argentina has deployed a traffic management solution from Enea to manage the rapid demand for mobile data, video streaming and the subsequent rise in levels of OTT service encryption.

With a subscriber base of over 27 million, Telefónica Movistar Argentina has one of the largest footprints in South America. Like many operators globally during the lockdown, the network provider is experiencing high mobile data consumption as video streaming increases to unprecedented levels.

The exponential rise in mobile data traffic and increasing levels of OTT encryption go hand in hand – and this is now a major challenge for operators. Protocols such as HTTPS and Google QUIC have darkened networks, restricting their visibility and opportunity to enhance subscriber quality of experience (QoE) with conventional traffic management and optimisation products.

“We evaluated a number of different solutions as our network has experienced a rise in encrypted traffic along with the growing demand for data, primarily video," said Alejandro Ghianni, director of technology design, Telefónica Movistar Argentina, talking about the deployment. "The innovative solution from Enea has proven notable. They have demonstrated their expertise and backed it up with excellent levels of service.”

In order to ensure that subscribers do not suffer from poor QoE - such as buffering and degraded video quality – Enea’s Encrypted Video Manager – part of the Traffic Management Suite originally developed by Openwave Mobility – enables transparent classification of encrypted video flows to balance picture and playback video quality in real time. By managing encrypted video in this way, Telefonica’s network now delivers 30% more video volume using the same infrastructure and at a consistent quality across subscribers. The overall increase in network capacity has been complemented by a 25% reduction in latency with Enea’s TCP Acceleration.

Enea chief customer officer Indranil Chatterjee said: “Our solutions are tailored to meet each operator’s network requirements. During the lockdown, we noticed a 25-30% increase in demand for mobile data across South America, largely driven by video and live streaming. Our technology helped Telefónica Movistar Argentina scale quickly and manage this increase in peak throughput traffic effectively.”