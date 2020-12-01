What is described as a packed boxing schedule has seen leading global sports destination DAZN embark upon a major global rollout and become available in more than 200 countries and territories.
The live world championship boxing and on-demand original programming offer begins on 4 December with Billy Joe Saunders defending his WBO super-middleweight title against fellow Englishman Martin Murray. Eight days later is the heavyweight clash to be unified champion of the world with Anthony Joshua putting his world titles on the line against Bulgarian mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev.
Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin will look to make history on 18 December when he attempts to make a record 21st defence of the middleweight title against Kamil Szeremeta and the next day later pound-for-pound champion Canelo Alvarez returns to the super middleweight division to face undefeated champion Callum Smith.
Into the new year, Ryan García will be looking to stamp his authority on the division on 2 January against the battle-hardened Olympic gold medallist Luke Campbell for the interim WBC lightweight title.
As well as a fight schedule, DAZN’s global platform features an archive of classic fights, athlete features and a slate of original programming including 40 DAYS, Saturday Fight Live and ONE NIGHT. DAZN says that it is committed to adding more sports and sports content to the global service from 2021.
“We’re excited to launch our global platform with an action-packed opening month featuring boxing’s biggest stars and a suite of premium original programming,” commented DAZN EVP Joseph Markowski.
