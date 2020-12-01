The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) of Singapore has announced new initiatives and capability development programmes designed to develop content, nurture local media talent and cultivate fresh opportunities for international collaborations.
The programmes, designed also to further strengthen the competitiveness of the territory’s media ecosystem, will see new partnerships with established global media companies under the Capability Partnership Programme to grow local talent and bring “Made-with-Singapore” content to an international stage.
There will be 78 new commissions under the S$8 million Public Service Content (PSC) Fund and six new feature-length projects awarded under the Southeast Asia Co-Production Grant, promising a continued line-up of content for audiences in Singapore and the region.
IMDA has also unveiled two new partnerships with Audible and KC Global Media Singapore, and will be rolling out a series of initiatives with these new and existing global media partners such as CJ ENM HK and WarnerMedia in the coming months. Launched under the umbrella of the Capability Partnership Programme (CPP), this series of collaborations with partners is expected to benefit nearly 90 local media companies and over 700 media professionals in 2021 through job creation and opportunities for upskilling.
“I am heartened to see our companies and talent forging ahead to find new ways to share our Asian stories,” said Lew Chuen Hong, chief executive, Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore. “The resilience and ingenuity demonstrated by the media industry throughout this period is a story waiting to be told, to inspire future generations of storytellers.”
