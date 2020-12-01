In the latest of the production house’s wins with such content, ITV Studios has sold a range of French and English language drama to the recently launched French SVOD service, Salto.





Developed by France Télévisions, M6 and TF1, and launched in August 2019 a year after first being officially proposed,



The package includes seven seasons of Tetra Media Fiction’s long-running, multi award-winning World War Two period drama The Line (Un Village Français). Created by Frédéric Krivine, Philippe Triboit and Emmanuel Daucé it was the winner of the Historia Award in 2018 and Best French series at Séries Mania 2013, among several others. The Line is produced by Tetra Media Fiction and Terego for France 3.



Salto has also acquired Tetra Media Fiction and Monogo’s award-winning Une Belle Histoire, based on Big Talk’s hit series Cold Feet, Macondo’s thrilling Speakerine and Beaubourg Stories’ intriguing Les Secrets.



Based on Chris Lang’s Undeniable, ITVS France, Vema Production and Les Gens’ Quand Je Serai Grande, Je Te Tuerai has also been picked up, along with Piégés, another drama based on a Chris Lang original screenplay, produced by ITVS France, Capa Drama and Be-Films. A Mother’s Son (Tu Es Mon Fils) from Europacorp Television and ITVS France, rounds out the French language content. Additionally Salto has opted for the critically acclaimed, high-rating factual drama A Confession, from ITV Studios Factual Drama and Urban Myth films, written by the Oscar-nominated Jeff Pope.



"We are delighted to partner with Salto to bring these successful and iconic French drama series to a new domestic audience," remarked Ruth Berry, managing director global distribution at ITV Studios. "We're also pleased to have a new home for our iconic British crime drama, many more of which are in the pipeline for 2021."