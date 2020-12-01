Attempting to broaden its existing footprint in the APAC region - in particular increasing its operational and creative resources in Australia and New Zealand- AE Live has announced the acquisition of APAC-based Ignite.
Formerly known as Namadgi Systems, Ignite is one of the leading providers of television graphics and data solutions in APAC with a creative division that will bolster AE’s resources throughout the group. Following completion of the acquisition, The Ignite brand will be retained for a branch of the business that will act as a global creative agency, within the AE Live group, to service federations and broadcasters with a range of creative services that AE claims will benefit from “unrivalled” real-world experience of the end product deployment.
AE Live is one of the principal providers of specialist graphics and data services for some of the biggest sporting events on the planet. Its recent projects include host broadcast graphics for the 2019 Rugby and Cricket World Cups, the 2020 WTA Tour, IPL 2020 and Amazon Prime Video’s EPL coverage in the UK. The company also sees the deal as affording it what it calls a highly valued presence in Singapore and Malaysia to complement its other established subsidiaries in South Africa and India.
“We have known and respected Ignite for many years and feel they are a great fit for us at the right time,” explained AE Live CEO Nick Baily.
“Their strength as an innovative and creative player is of particular value to us and we look forward to effectively utilising that with our global profile and exposure to some of the world’s biggest events. We are also especially excited by the opportunities that exist in South-East Asia. With our experience and track record of successfully delivering solutions in new territories, aligned with Ignite’s local operational resources and market insight, we feel uniquely placed to service broadcasters and governing bodies throughout the region.”
