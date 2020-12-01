Just weeks after reporting a record financial performance for the third quarter of 2020, exceeding raised guidance with solid growth in revenue, subscription and engagement, fuboTV has appointed product veteran Mike Berkley to the role of chief product officer (CPO).





Berkley has been in the industry for 20 years and has been at the forefront of streaming video and the evolution of TV for the last decade. He has developed new products and businesses for Spotify,



As CPO of the sports-first live TV streaming platform, a role which is effective immediately, Berkley will lead product strategy and development for fuboTV across platforms, including connected and smart TVs, mobile and web. He will report directly to fuboTV CEO David Gandler.



“Following our recent public offering, we are primed to take fuboTV to the next phase of our evolution, of which product and technology will play an even bigger role,” remarked Gandler on the appointment.



“One of our goals is to leverage data and consumer insights to build a more sophisticated live TV streaming platform that integrates video content and interactivity. Mike has the right skill set to help get us there - he’s led product development for some of the world’s biggest media companies while also building from scratch entirely new businesses for companies, like Spotify, and as a tech founder. I’m thrilled to welcome Mike to fuboTV.”



"I am very excited to join fuboTV at this pivotal moment for the company, " Berkley added. "We are well-positioned to accelerate growth by introducing new product experiences that take advantage of our sports-first content offering, proprietary platform and renowned video tech. The potential for casual gaming and wagering as part of the live sports viewing experience is especially compelling. I love the company's ambition."