Leading Dutch cable operator Ziggo is upgrading its cable network with the help of Bridge Technologies, which has supplied 40 VB120 probes to support a frame upgrade initiative.
The VB120 broadcast probe is a monitoring solution that covers IP unicasts and multicasts, OTT/ABR streams and a range of RF formats.
Its return data path (RDP) technology allows for re-routing of remote signals from regional locations into a centralised point for decryption and advanced signal analysis. This is said will reduce the need for truck rolls and expensive on-site visits, as well as facilitating rapid network expansion if needed. Recording functionality that is either continuous, manually triggered or alarm triggered allows for signal loss, packet loss and packet jitter to be checked against user-defined thresholds, ensuring robust network functioning.
Burst Video carried out the installation, and also secured a five-year service agreement with Ziggo. Commenting on the deployment, Rob de Nijs, system architect at Ziggo, said: “As is often the case in technological installations of this complexity, the path to this point was marked with several elements to be negotiated; logistically, technologically and in relation to the business case. But both Burst Video and Bridge Technologies demonstrated a philosophy of absolute customer commitment and a desire to bring about a result that left all parties satisfied. We can now be confident that our 40 sites are future-proofed for the foreseeable future in terms of monitoring capabilities”.
Added Bridge Technologies CEO Simen Frostad: “Securing a contract with the Netherland’s biggest cable provider is yet further affirmation of how vital our solutions are to the effective monitoring of media services of geographically disperse networks that require continuous measurement solutions across multiple formats and encapsulation standards. Burst Video’s efforts with this contract have merely gone to reinforce our commitment to choosing business partners who echo our own commitment to service excellence, as well as technological innovation.”
