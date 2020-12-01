Digital security specialist Irdeto has launched Keys & Credentials for Routers – the first of its kind OEM independent managed service for ISPs’ Broadband Customer Premise Equipment (CPE).





The managed service is designed to ensure recoverability and improve resilience for both CPE and the ISP infrastructure in the event of a router hijack or spoofing. It securely provisions unique and unclonable trusted identities into the chipset in every router, creating a hardware root of trust that is critical to verifying that a router is legitimate. The CPE then provides strong credentials with each API call, allowing the ISP’s servers to instantly identify requests from spoofed CPE, shutting down service and access.



Keys & Credentials for Routers takes care of the full lifecycle for all cryptographic keys, from production and provisioning to renewal and revocation, and integrates into the company's Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery pipelines to enable fast deployment of signed code.



"With this new solution, Irdeto further solidifies its position as leader in the ISP infrastructure market," said Shane McCarthy, COO for video entertainment at Irdeto, commenting on the launch. "We manage the full lifecycle of trusted identities for routers, gateways or the Wi-Fi mesh to enable secure innovative services at the edge, while ensuring they only run ISP-authorised software against hijacking by advanced malware. It also enables operators to lead the field in compliance, resilience and recoverability. Keys & Credentials complements the Trusted Home product suite that helps to monitor and deter security issues within the consumers' homes."