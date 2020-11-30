Aiming to ease the process of matching content with buyers, ProgramBuyer.com, the non-transactional screening site, has revealed two additional features to expand its offering to global programme buyers and distributors including PB Alerts, a content discoverability feature that links with distributors’ own websites.
Created by Scoutline.tv, a new business established by French content and technology entrepreneurs Hugo Brisbois and Vincent Rolea, the feature uses proprietary algorithms to track new content as it is uploaded on distributor websites. If any new content matches current buyer criteria, it triggers a notification, which is sent to buyers through the ProgramBuyer portal. The new feature was branded PB Alerts after ProgramBuyer and Scoutline.tv agreed an exclusive partnership, giving ProgramBuyer the sole third-party rights to use this technology within the wider content industry.
The feature automatically advises buyers when the specific types of content they are looking for are uploaded to the company websites of any of ProgramBuyer’s participating distributor partners. All buyers need to do is register their criteria for free – which can be as broad as ‘drama’ and ‘factual’ or as narrow as ‘wartime thrillers’ and ‘transgender documentaries’ - and when new programmes that fit that criteria are uploaded, they will receive regular notifications from ProgramBuyer, with a link to the content, directly into their inbox.
Buyers are swiftly notified of any relevant new content, without having to search for it, while for distributors, the PB Alerts feature is said to provide a rapid supplement to their usual new programme launch activity.
ProgramBuyer has already aggregated 120,000 hours of completed content, from more than 150 distributors worldwide since its launch in 2019 and has in excess of 1200 registered buyers. The company aims to continue with its aggregation mission and desire to be a major resource for the entire industry.
“With so much new content launching each year, it can be challenging for distributors to give every title a big marketing push to stand out. In effect, PB Alerts allows for the process to be reversed, creating a unique ‘marketing pull’ activity,” added ProgramBuyer co-founder Roz Parker. “And the fact that it is so highly targeted, not to mention cost-effective, means that its ability to drive immediate discoverability should be of huge benefit to anyone who buys and sells content.”
“PB Alerts is a valuable addition to ProgramBuyer.com. As the buyer universe grows through new platforms entering the market or as buyers at existing channels change their wish-lists, PB Alerts quickly puts the right content in front of them,” added Roger Vanderspikken, COO at Melbourne-based global content distributor and rights holder Fred Media. “This ensures, for example, that any buyer interested in blue-light content will know immediately when our new series of Emergency or Paramedics become available, and they can quickly get in touch with us if they are interested in striking a deal.”
