Aiming to grow further its growing streaming channel business, that has just seen record ad-based streaming increases and a fourth quarter ad-surge, Cinedigm has embarked upon a major influx of premium content.
The 1,000 hours of programming added to the company’s library will support new internal primetime programming strategies to capture a share of the $1.2 billion projected streaming holiday ad spending this season. This move is also designed to allow Cinedigm to continue to refresh and curate content across its range of streaming networks that reach hundreds of millions of devices. The company has the target of using the acquisitions to drive engagement during primetime on streaming channels and increase viewership by 30-40% in calendar Q4 and capture more advertising dollars.
The new set of content acquisition includes over 450 films and more than 70 new series. It includes documentaries featuring the likes of David Bowie in Bowie: The Man Who Changed The World and Elvis in Elvis – A Generous Heart and television classics with the iconic Betty White in Betty White: Date with Angels. Additional highlights to be offered within the Company’s digital networks include horror films The Hills Have Eyes and Audition; Syfy Channel’s wildly popular series Ghost Hunters, classics like Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, Flash Gordon and kids and family series Babar as well as the Boonie Bears franchise.
Cinedigm has also bolstered its existing portfolio of Westerns, True Crime and Holiday titles through these most recent acquisitions. The Company has also begun a recent move into Spanish language programming with titles such as El Boxeo (boxing documentary) Mix L.A. (Spanish version) and Chuckie Perez Show (faith & family programming).
“Our team has worked over the last few months to fill our library with quality content that will resonate with both streaming platforms and audiences alike,” commented Cinedigm Entertainment Group executive vice president Yolanda Macias. “We expect these acquisitions will excite and attract new viewers while taking advantage of vastly increased consumption during the calendar fourth quarter, the strongest period of the year.
The company also capitalised on record setting AVOD growth this past year by closing distribution deals with prominent platforms including: NBCUniversal’s Peacock, Viacom’s Pluto, Roku and Redbox. Cinedigm recently announced an agreement to acquire The Film Detective, a leading source for digitally remastered classic films and series and owner of two successful streaming channels, combining those assets with its portfolio of content and digital networks.
