Being bigger at premiere than Game of Thrones seems big indeed but that is what HBO’s latest hit drama The Undoing is offering Sky Atlantic with its opening episode reaching a cumulative 28-day audience of over 2.78 million viewers, making it bigger than the launch of GoT in 2011.
The psychological drama starring Academy-Award winner Nicole Kidman and BAFTA winner Hugh Grant, written and produced by David E. Kelley, and directed by Susanne Bier, follows Grace Fraser as she is forced to question her entire life in the aftermath of a violent death, a missing husband, and a suspicious affair. The thriller launched to much critical acclaim, with multiple 5-star reviews and growing buzz with The Times calling it is this Autumn’s must-see thriller. The week-by-week episode drop has kept fans in suspense through the six-episode run, with excitement reaching fever pitch ahead of the series finale this evening.
In addition to launching with an audience of almost 3 million viewers, the first three episodes already have audiences of over 2.5 million viewers, growing each week. Once the series is complete, The Undoing is on track become the biggest US series to ever launch on Sky Atlantic. The Undoing has also overtaken other recent launches from Sky Atlantic’s ambitious US drama slate including Watchmen, True Detective and Big Little Lies.
Commenting on the performance of the series to date, Sky managing director of content Zai Bennett said: “The Undoing has kept us all guessing and is on track to be the biggest US series to ever launch on Sky Atlantic. Tune in tonight for the big reveal, and if you haven’t watched it just yet, now is the time to binge the whole series.”
