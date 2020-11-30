Leading European sports broadcaster Eleven has renewed its UEFA Champions League rights in Portugal for three additional seasons until 2023/24 enabling football fans in the country to be able to follow all the action from Europe’s biggest competition across the firm’s six linear channels, OTT platform and operator partners.
Subscribers will have access to 138 games each season, from the group qualifying rounds to the Final and the coverage will feature expert punditry, exclusive interviews, documentaries and magazine shows will accompany Eleven’s live matchday coverage.
In addition to the UEFA Champions League, Eleven subscribers in Portugal have access to live action from La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, F1 and the NFL. Fans will also have access to the UEFA Super Cup.
“The renewal of the rights to the UEFA Champions League until 2024 is a massive moment for Eleven as we work to deliver a world class offering to Portuguese fans,” commented Eleven managing director Portugal, Jorge Pavão de Sousa.
“The Champions League brings together the best teams and players in the world and we’re delighted UEFA are entrusting us to bring the competition to Portuguese fans for an additional three years. It is with joy and great satisfaction that we will continue to be The Home of Champions League in Portugal.”
