Stockholm-based media technology start-up Playpilot has broken through the million monthly user threshold with its new streaming aggregator strategy of investing in new streaming services to feed the need of increased viewing due to more time spent at home because of Covid-19.
During the last six months the company has experienced a huge volume increase and reached the milestone in terms of users, which is more than five times that gained at the same time in 2019. It has over recent months expanded into more than 20 new countries, including the US, India and Argentina to complement services in its domestic territory.
To help support the company in the expansive phase, former Walt Disney Company Nordics CEO Casper Bjørner has joined the company as advisor to the board. Bjørner started his career at Nordisk Film in Denmark, then SBS Broadcasting (now Discovery Networks) and worked at Disney in Stockholm from 2003 to 2019, the last ten years as Disney's local CEO. Playpilot says that he will bring a “unique” understanding of the emerging business landscape and will provide invaluable guidelines for the company to navigate the growing streaming sector efficiently.
“We have been very focused on building a best-in-class service for some time now - but we are now moving into the next phase - commercialisation of our services,” explained Playpilot CEO David Mühle. “Casper, who has been helping us with lots of insights over the last year - is a dream addition to the team as we embark on this next phase With more than 30 years in the global entertainment industry, he will help us navigate and make the right connections as we embark on this journey - we want to take on the world, Scandinavia first and then like true Vikings we are going abroad to conquer.”
“I have been following Playpilot over the last couple of years and I’m a big fan of the intuitive smartness of the service,” added Bjørner. In my household - me and my 9 and 13 year old boys - we subscribe to Disney+, Amazon, Viaplay, Netflix, HBO and also have Telia Play with tons of on demand content from SVT and many more broadcasters…I need Playpilot to keep track of the shows we like and follow - and find new stuff that works for us...Given its recent growth, Playpilot is on track to become a market leader in the emerging ecosystem of services surrounding the streaming industry.”
To help support the company in the expansive phase, former Walt Disney Company Nordics CEO Casper Bjørner has joined the company as advisor to the board. Bjørner started his career at Nordisk Film in Denmark, then SBS Broadcasting (now Discovery Networks) and worked at Disney in Stockholm from 2003 to 2019, the last ten years as Disney's local CEO. Playpilot says that he will bring a “unique” understanding of the emerging business landscape and will provide invaluable guidelines for the company to navigate the growing streaming sector efficiently.
“We have been very focused on building a best-in-class service for some time now - but we are now moving into the next phase - commercialisation of our services,” explained Playpilot CEO David Mühle. “Casper, who has been helping us with lots of insights over the last year - is a dream addition to the team as we embark on this next phase With more than 30 years in the global entertainment industry, he will help us navigate and make the right connections as we embark on this journey - we want to take on the world, Scandinavia first and then like true Vikings we are going abroad to conquer.”
“I have been following Playpilot over the last couple of years and I’m a big fan of the intuitive smartness of the service,” added Bjørner. In my household - me and my 9 and 13 year old boys - we subscribe to Disney+, Amazon, Viaplay, Netflix, HBO and also have Telia Play with tons of on demand content from SVT and many more broadcasters…I need Playpilot to keep track of the shows we like and follow - and find new stuff that works for us...Given its recent growth, Playpilot is on track to become a market leader in the emerging ecosystem of services surrounding the streaming industry.”