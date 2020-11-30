Leading independent distributor all3media International has continued its long-term collaboration with Every Cloud Productions in a deal to gain sales rights to A Sunburnt Christmas, a new Stan Original feature film.
Made by Every Cloud in association with Highview Productions for Australian video-on-demand service Stan, A Sunburnt Christmas is described as a feel-good comedy of errors that proves miracles come in strange packages. The story centres on a family who are struggling to make ends meet on their outback Australian farm, until a runaway criminal dressed as Santa Claus crashes into their property and their lives.
When seven-year-old Daisy is convinced he’s the real Santa Claus. Anxiety-ridden brother Tom is apprehensive, but Daisy’s wily older sister Hazel smells a rat. When Hazel discovers Santa is really a petty criminal named Daryl searching for a stash of stolen money, she sees an opportunity to strike a deal with him and save the farm. But when it’s revealed that a mobster named Dingo is hunting for the missing cash, they are all put in grave danger and the family must unite to defend their own.
Created and written by Elliot Vella, Gretel Vella and Timothy Walker, A Sunburnt Christmas is directed by Christiaan Van Vuuren. Lisa Scott is producer, and Mike Jones is co-producer. Executive Producers are Fiona Eagger, Deb Cox, Drew Grove and Nick Forward. A Sunburnt Christmas will premiere exclusively in Australia on Stan on 11 December. all3media International will manage global distribution rights.
“We’re delighted to be able to offer a brand-new, feel-good, seriously funny Christmas special to our buyers for their festive schedules,” commented Maartje Horchner, EVP Content at all3media International. “Every Cloud has done a fantastic job in producing this feature within appropriate guidelines and in time for pre-Christmas delivery, and we’re looking forward to viewers across the world welcoming some much-needed A Sunburnt Christmas joy into their homes this holiday season.”
The new deal continues all3media International’s distribution partnership with Every Cloud Productions, following its global sales success with hit detective drama series Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries and Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries, as well as feature-length special Miss Fisher & the Crypt of Tears and their new collaboration on the thriller EDEN, with Stan.
