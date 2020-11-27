As it continues to expand its footprint in the natural history, climate and environmental programming space, London-based funding, sales and distribution business Drive has secured the rights to distribute globally new documentary series Shared Planet.
The 4 x 60’ series aims to reveal the untold stories of people and wildlife flourishing together on Planet Earth, showcasing what is said to be a blend of “stunning photography, jaw-dropping action sequences and beautiful” observational documentary storytelling. Each episode - entitled Forests, Water, Cities and Grassland - will feature stories that centre around a charismatic animal character and a bold human hero whose actions improve life for both people and wildlife.
The series is executive produced by Neil Nightingale, the former head of the BBC’s Natural History Unit, and series produced by veteran filmmaker Jeff Turner (Planet Earth, Frozen Planet) of River Road Films. The director of photography is Justin Maguire.
“Shared Planet is a breath taking and enormously ambitious project that spans across six continents, 22 countries and tells more than 30 powerful stories packed full of hope for Mother Earth,” said Drive co-MD Lilla Hurst. “We’re delighted to be involved with this series…and build on our expansion in the natural history and environmental programming arena.”
Earlier in 2020, Drive was appointed to by ITN Productions to globally distribute Australia on Fire: Climate Emergency, a documentary film for UK broadcaster Channel 4 about the battle to save Australia from the bushfires ravaging the country. Meanwhile Drive is currently working with other major producers on a number of blue chip natural history projects.
Drive’s move into the natural history, climate and environmental space follows the company’s recent first look deal with UK-based natural history producer Big Wave Productions, and comes after its 2020 launch of Reef Rescue, produced by Merit Motions Pictures in association with Canadian public broadcaster CBC and Vulcan Productions; and Prince William: A Planet For Us All (pictured) from Oxford Film and Television for UK broadcaster ITV. Drive is also currently securing coproduction financing for Shared Planet, with CBC attached to provide development funding.
