Underlining what it says is the current industry momentum in the areas of network virtualisation, automation and orchestration as next-generation infrastructures build out, Ericsson has revealed that it has secured 139 commercial orchestration deals with over 100 global communications service providers.
Describing the achievement as a “significant industry milestone”, the Swedish communications technology provider passed the 100-customer milestone for its Orchestrator solution in the third quarter of 2020. Ericsson’s publicly announced orchestration contracts include deals with TIM, Verizon, NTT DoCoMo, Telefónica and Swisscom. Three-fifths of Ericsson Orchestrator orchestration customers selected the solution for management and orchestration of NFV infrastructure and virtual network (NFVi) functions.
The solution enables automation of hybrid infrastructure including PNFs and VNFs in a multi-vendor environment. It supports resource orchestration, VNF life cycle management and end-to-end service orchestration for both telecom and enterprise environments.
The benefit of the orchestration solution said Ericsson was to provide the capabilities service providers need to efficiently operate their networks, increase agility, and build new services quickly and future-proof their networks and stay ahead in the race to obtain 5G market share. Orchestration is also a vital component for 5G network slices, which are predicted to be a key revenue enabler in the 5G arena such as dedicated networks for broadcast and production. Ericsson’s orchestration solution is already supporting cloud native functions and orchestrating services across domains, from the edge to private and public cloud.
Ericsson claims that with its orchestration solution customers can expect to reduce time-to-market (TTM) for new service development by up to 70%, reduce operational costs by up to 30%, and enable new enterprise service revenues. “Our smart orchestration solutions transform our customers’ operations to cut time to market, automate order fulfilment and improve operations,” explained Peo Lehto, head of Ericsson Solution Area OSS. “This is made possible with efficient lifecycle management and closed-loop assurance built with AI and machine learning.”
The solution enables automation of hybrid infrastructure including PNFs and VNFs in a multi-vendor environment. It supports resource orchestration, VNF life cycle management and end-to-end service orchestration for both telecom and enterprise environments.
The benefit of the orchestration solution said Ericsson was to provide the capabilities service providers need to efficiently operate their networks, increase agility, and build new services quickly and future-proof their networks and stay ahead in the race to obtain 5G market share. Orchestration is also a vital component for 5G network slices, which are predicted to be a key revenue enabler in the 5G arena such as dedicated networks for broadcast and production. Ericsson’s orchestration solution is already supporting cloud native functions and orchestrating services across domains, from the edge to private and public cloud.
Ericsson claims that with its orchestration solution customers can expect to reduce time-to-market (TTM) for new service development by up to 70%, reduce operational costs by up to 30%, and enable new enterprise service revenues. “Our smart orchestration solutions transform our customers’ operations to cut time to market, automate order fulfilment and improve operations,” explained Peo Lehto, head of Ericsson Solution Area OSS. “This is made possible with efficient lifecycle management and closed-loop assurance built with AI and machine learning.”