Members of leading subscription video-on-demand service Amazon Prime Video in India can now binge-watch the Italian crime-thriller ZeroZeroZero exclusively on the streaming platform.
The eight-part series is based on a book written by Roberto Saviano that follows the journey of a cocaine shipment, tracing it from the powerful Italian cartel, passing through Mexico and its shipment across the Atlantic Ocean. Created by Stefano Sollima, Leonardo Fasoli and Mauricio Katz, ZeroZeroZero stars Andrea Riseborough, Dane DeHaan and Gabriel Byrne as the American Lynwood family, controlling the international shipping company which acts as a cocaine broker between Mexican and Italian organised crime.
The story begins with a cocaine shipment making its way to Europe, starting from the moment a powerful cartel of Italian criminals decides to buy it, to its journeys through Mexico, to its shipment across the Atlantic Ocean.
The Amazon Prime Video series has been well-received by critics across the globe with an 89% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 8.2 rating on IMDb. The Critics Consensus on Rotten Tomatoes said: "[ZeroZeroZero is] an addictive thriller whose greatest weakness is that it is at times too withholding, ZeroZeroZero will stick with you long after the credits roll.”
