By the end of the year, more than 160 municipalities will be covered by 5G.



Orange will initially cover areas that are already heavily used to avoid any risk of network saturation. It will roll out 5G in parallel to the continuing deployment of 4G, with the aim of switching 100% of Orange sites to 4G by the end of 2020.



“This new technology is a breakthrough innovation that will allow all of our customers, both individuals and businesses to benefit from unprecedented quality of service and to develop new uses," said Orange chairman and CEO Stéphane Richard.



The deployment will be done gradually and in a constructive dialogue with all local authorities, in parallel with our efforts to expand coverage of the French territory in 4G. As a responsible operator, Orange is committed to offering the best to its customers to meet their growing connectivity needs, thanks to technology that is more energy efficient.”