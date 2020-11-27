The International Telecommunications Union has approved three new technologies for the development of 5G.

​The radio interface standards that will be used in full-scale commercial deployment of 5G are: 3GPP 5G-SRIT and 3GPP 5G-RIT submitted by the Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), and 5Gi submitted by Telecommunications Standards Development Society India (TSDSI).

These technologies were deemed to be sufficiently detailed to enable worldwide compatibility of operation and equipment, including roaming. They are part of the ITU-R Recommendation titled 'Detailed specifications of the radio interfaces of IMT-2020.'

Houlin Zhao, ITU Secretary-General, said: "IMT-2020 specifications for the fifth generation of mobile communications [5G] will be the backbone of tomorrow's digital economy, transforming lives and leading industry and society into the automated and intelligent world. 5G will enable much faster data speeds, reliable connectivity and low latency to international mobile telecommunications – all needed for our new global communications ecosystem of connected devices sending vast amounts of data via ultrafast broadband."

The ITU said it carried out the evaluation of the candidate technologies with input from and co-ordination with ITU member states, equipment manufacturers, network operators, and involved national, regional, and international standards development organisations, partnerships and the academic community.