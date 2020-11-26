OTT and smart TV solutions provider ZEASN has struck a partnership with iQIYI International to make the on-demand video streaming platform’s app available on tens of millions of ZEASN supported smart devices across the world.
iQIYI International is one of the major streaming platforms in China and is currently one of the largest online video sites in the world. It offers a streaming library and features within the app, including over 3000 high quality Chinese dramas, Korean series, variety shows and anime. A growing selection of exclusive and global videos are also added frequently to the service, which offers both free ad-supported and subscription-based VIP memberships.
iQIYI International has expanded rapidly in the Southeast Asia market since it launched internationally in June 2019 and has the ambition to become the global home of pan-Asian content. It sees the partnership with ZEASN as further extending its presence on large screens and strengthening its brand recognition in key markets around the world.
ZEASN devices are based on the Whale Eco home digital entertainment ecosystem which is based on the Whale OS operating system for smart devices. This is based on professional and secure IT cloud services, SaaS cloud platforms, and diverse smart devices. Whale Eco brings together content service partners, technical service providers, advertising service providers, and device manufacturers to provide personalised and experiences for smart device users all over the world.
Commenting on the collaboration, Jason He, ZEASN chief executive officer of, said, “We are extremely delighted that iQIYI has chosen ZEASN to extend their smart TV footprint. Through our well-established Whale Eco, we can help iQIYI deliver its diverse content to tens of millions of smart devices, thereby growing app engagement, usage, and revenue. Our goal is to bring unparalleled viewing experiences to audiences around the world, while also helping our partners achieve success through Whale Eco.”
