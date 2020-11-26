Giving its rapidly increasing number of members access to a range of Youth Focused Content from the flagship ViacomCBS brand, Amazon has added its MTV Play direct-to-consumer SVOD service to its Prime Video Channels offer.





MTV Play is the latest ViacomCBS property to be added to Prime Video Channels. In September, Nick Jr’s top-rated learning subscription service for pre-schoolers, Noggin, debuted as an add-on channel available to Prime members in the UK, France, Germany and Austria. Prime Video Channels launched in the UK in May 2017, enabling Prime members to add to their Prime Video viewing experience by choosing from a range of new subscription services for an additional fee.The deal will enable Prime members in the UK with the Prime Video app gain access to a content library of 1000 hours’ worth of MTV youth-focused reality programming. Content to be made available includes MTV’s biggest smash hits, digital originals, nostalgia content, full boxsets and a live feed of MTV UK. Popular titles range from Geordie Shore and Ex on the Beach to Teen Mom UK and Catfish.“The launch of MTV Play on Amazon Prime Video Channels is a reflection of our commitment to broaden the distribution of MTV Play as we continue to make our youth focused content readily accessible to younger audiences, whenever and wherever they want to watch it,” said Dan Fahy, VP commercial and content distribution, ViacomCBS Networks International. “We’re excited to be expanding MTV Play’s presence within Prime Video and are confident that members will enjoy the huge array of current shows and fan-favourite classics on offer.”MTV Play is the latest ViacomCBS property to be added to Prime Video Channels. In September, Nick Jr’s top-rated learning subscription service for pre-schoolers, Noggin, debuted as an add-on channel available to Prime members in the UK, France, Germany and Austria.