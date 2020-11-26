th the game’s elite teams showing of late how data and video analysts can play a huge part of success on the pitch, Liga MX, the governing body of premier Mexican football has formed an exclusive data, streaming and integrity partnership with the market leader, Genius Sports Group.
The digital sports content, technology and integrity services provider is already the official data partner to the English Premier League, Serie A, the Argentine Football Association, and Dimayor Colombia. The new deal will see the firm have exclusive right across all Liga MX, Liga de Expansion, Copa MX and Liga BBVA Femenil games to capture live data from in-stadia and distribute it to licensed sportsbook operators in the US and around the world.
In a bid to elevate the league's global profile and providing a platform to engage new fans, the long-term partnership will also provide sportsbook operators with low-latency streams from every Liga de Expansion game. Genius Sports Group's Bet Monitoring System will underpin a new integrity programme to safeguard Mexican soccer from the threats of match-fixing and betting-related corruption. By cross-referencing odds movements from sportsbooks around the world with predictive models, which demonstrate expected market activity, Genius Sports Group's system will automatically flag any potentially suspicious activity.
“Our league grows in every aspect, development, innovation and the expansion of our international profile are our fundamental pillars,” remarked LIGA MX executive president Enrique Bonilla. “This alliance with Genius Sports Group will help us reach, through data, more fans around the world. It is important to highlight that Genius Sports Group integrity programme will provide real time alerts for betting related issues, which strengthens our commitment to transparency.”
Genius Sports Group commercial director Sean Conroy added: "As one of the highest quality, most passionately followed leagues in world soccer, we are delighted to be supporting Liga MX at such critical stage of its global growth. Our long-term partnership will deliver value for Liga MX and help to connect Mexican soccer with fans around the world while providing sportsbook operators with security of supply and premium new streaming content.
