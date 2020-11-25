Aiming shifts its focus to a partnership model and virtual production, UK and US-headquartered broadcast creative technology agency ionoco Holdings Limited has undergone a management buy-out under which CEO Simon Ingram will take a majority share.
The buy-out has prompted a corporate restructure, as Ingram repositions ionoco to respond to its evolving role as a creative partner for clients and creative technology agency. The company’s new strategy is also intended to address the shift towards virtual work practices which have become integral to show production in the current climate.
“For some time now, our clients’ expectations have been evolving, taking us away from our roots as ‘the gameshow-tech people’,” he remarked. “These days, we’re increasingly seen as a partner in innovation, playing an integral role in the creative development of such super-brands as The Wall, Beat Shazam and Sing On! At the same time, we’re also leading the way in virtual and remote production, which was a growth market even before the coronavirus pandemic. Against this backdrop, it makes sense for us to focus our energies on these two areas, the better to serve our growing clientele of broadcasters, streamers and social-media platforms.”
The restructure has resulted in several staffing changes, notably at ionoco’s UK headquarters and will see seven additional key staff take equity in the group and follows the decision to retire of game-show technology veteran Chris Goss, who co-founded ionoco in 2008.
Paula Miller, who joined the company in 2013 as financial controller and executive assistant to Ingram, has been promoted to financial director, while William Arrowsmith, who has served as head of development since 2011, has been named group technical director. Arrowsmith’s new role is said to reflect ionoco’s expanding technical capacity beyond software development. Ionoco Holding’s new UK business’s technical staff of 12 will report to Arrowsmith and Miller, with Ingram overseeing the group’s global operations.
ionoco’s Los Angeles-based office, headed by Tom Hershko, has expanded its freelancer base to include 10 new studio-support technicians and operators. ionoco has recently supplied its proprietary remote production platform PATH (Play@Home) to several high-profile shows. The video-streaming platform was deployed on the latest 45-episode season of Come Dine With Me, which is being remade for the Arabic-speaking markets by OSN. PATH has also been used by NBC’s Hollywood Game Night and the first-ever live virtual Daytime Emmy Awards. It is currently powering more than 100 episodes of The Dr Phil show, which is syndicated throughout the US.
